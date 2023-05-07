Left Menu

"Can you believe guarantee of a person...," Assam CM targets Rahul Gandhi in Mangaluru

CM Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi is giving a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi...Sonia Gandhi has been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, and now this person (Rahul Gandhi) comes and gives a guarantee to the people of Karnataka".

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 16:10 IST
"Can you believe guarantee of a person...," Assam CM targets Rahul Gandhi in Mangaluru
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Can you believe the guarantee of a person who cannot have a guarantee himself," BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Sunday targeted Rahul Gandhi for giving "guarantees" to the people of Karnataka in the Congress manifesto. The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for Karnataka polls listing five main guarantees including 'Gruha Jyoti', 'Gruha Lakshmi' and 'Anna Bhagya'. Last month, Rahul Gandhi announced at a public meeting in Mangaluru that as soon as Congress comes to power in the state, women will be provided free bus service.

Adressing a press conference in Mangaluru, CM Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi is giving a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi...Sonia Gandhi has been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, and now this person (Rahul Gandhi) comes and gives a guarantee to the people of Karnataka." "Can you believe the guarantee of a person who cannot have a guarantee himself?," the BJP leader asked.

The BJP leader who is campaigning in the poll-bound Karnataka said that the grand old party's equating PFI with Bajrang Dal is a "new way of the party to support PFI". "Instead of Bajarang Dal, they (Congress) should mention the congress party name in their manifesto. The congress is against the Constitution," CM Biswa said.

"I couldn't find out favour to the congress party here when elections are held in the southern state on May 10," Biswa added. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023