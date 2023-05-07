Yellen warns against debt ceiling talks with 'gun to the head of the American people'
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 18:53 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said debt ceiling negotiations should not take place "with a gun to the head of the American people."
Yellen, in an interview on ABC News, reiterated a warning to lawmakers the government could pay its bills only through early June without increasing the limit, which the government hit in January.
