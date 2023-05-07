Left Menu

12 ex-IPS officers join Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:41 IST
12 ex-IPS officers join Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj
Twelve retired IPS officers joined political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, expressing confidence in its objective to bring about a systemic change in Bihar.

The former police officers, according to a statement, conveyed their pain at the state of politics in Bihar and praised the Jan Suraj exercise for working to restore the values of service and 'suraj' (good governance) to politics.

Kishor has been on a 'Jan Suraj Padayatra' in the state since October 2 last year. There is a view that his campaign will take shape of a political party but no decision has been taken yet.

The former police officials joined days after six retired IAS officers joined the exercise.

They praised Kishor for trying to carve a new path for the state and give it a new direction.

