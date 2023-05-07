Left Menu

Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik campaigns in Jharsuguda for party candidate Deepali Das ahead of bypoll

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Sunday addressed a public meeting in Jharsuguda for BJD candidate Deepali Das ahead of the By-election for assembly seat on May 10th.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:35 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Sunday addressed a public meeting in Jharsuguda for BJD candidate Deepali Das ahead of the By-election for assembly seat on May 10. Deepali Das is the daughter of Naba Kishore Das, Ex-Minister and MLA. She is contesting the election after her father's death.

Speaking during the public meeting Patnaik stated that Nab Das was known throughout Odisha as a popular leader, an efficient MLA and minister. The people of Jharsuguda will always remember him for his work. Patnaik said, "Naba Babu is not with us today but his daughter has come forward to take up the responsibility of her late father, I am sure if she gets the opportunity, she will serve the people of Jharsuguda from her heart".

"Biju Janta Dal believes in development, empowerment of women, youth and Farmers, Jharsuguda has created a special identity in the industrial development and in the coming days it will be the hub of the industrial district in the country.", he added. CM said, "Winning and losing is a part of the democratic election process. So we all must maintain decency during the election campaign. No one, especially our women, our mothers and sisters should not be insulted or disrespected during the election campaign".

"You all know how the opposition party treated a girl who lost her father in the Padmapur by-election. Unfortunately, here too they are treating Deepali in the same way. It made me very sad. Deepali is the daughter of this soil. I hope that you will give him a chance to serve this land. I request you all to bless Biju Janata Dal candidate Deepali Das", said CM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

