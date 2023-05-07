Left Menu

CM Gehlot reiterates demand for national status for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

Addressing a programme after inspecting an inflation relief camp in Dausa, Gehlot alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not agreed to the demand.The Rajasthan government has demanded that the Centre grant national status to the project so that the problem of drinking water in 13 eastern Rajasthan districts can be solved, the chief minister said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 23:03 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday reiterated the demand for national status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project so that the problem of drinking water in 13 districts in the state's eastern parts can be solved. Addressing a programme after inspecting an inflation relief camp in Dausa, Gehlot alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not agreed to the demand.

The Rajasthan government has demanded that the Centre grant national status to the project so that the problem of drinking water in 13 eastern Rajasthan districts can be solved, the chief minister said. He also urged the people to mount pressure on the MPs and MLAs belonging to the BJP to acquire the national status for the project. Claiming that the BJP discontinues the schemes and programmes of previous regimes, Gehlot said it is important to return the Congress to power to ensure that the government's schemes are not stopped. He claimed the previous BJP dispensation had stopped work on an oil refinery project in Barmer, escalating its cost by around Rs 30,000 crore. Highlighting the achievements of his government, Gehlot said more than 300 new colleges have been set up during its term, benefits under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme scheme increased to Rs 25 lakh per family and Ujjwala Scheme beneficiaries are given cylinders for Rs 500. Several other schemes are also being run to provide relief to the people from inflation. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

