Japan PM Kishida: Not at stage to discuss funding for child-rearing policies
Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 08:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 08:09 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said he is not at a stage where he can talk about specific sources of funding for child-rearing policies for which he has pledged to double the budget.
Kishida spoke to reporters in Seoul a day after meeting with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement