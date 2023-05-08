Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida: Not at stage to discuss funding for child-rearing policies

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said he is not at a stage where he can talk about specific sources of funding for child-rearing policies for which he has pledged to double the budget.

Kishida spoke to reporters in Seoul a day after meeting with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

