Left Menu

Chinese state tabloid criticises South Korean protest letter

China's hawkish state media tabloid, the Global Times, criticised on Monday a letter of protest by South Korea's embassy in Beijing, the latest public spat amid worsening ties between the Asian neighbours.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:47 IST
Chinese state tabloid criticises South Korean protest letter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's hawkish state media tabloid, the Global Times, criticised on Monday a letter of protest by South Korea's embassy in Beijing, the latest public spat amid worsening ties between the Asian neighbours. South Korea's recent diplomatic push towards Japan and the U.S. would "induce and aggravate the ... collapse of the situation in northeast Asia" the paper said, a day after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's landmark visit to Seoul.

The editorial comment followed a letter published by the embassy on its website on Friday that "expressed strong regret over a series of unreasonable slanderous articles" by the paper. The articles used "sensational, provocative and inappropriate vocabulary to denigrate not only our leader but also the Korean government's foreign policy," the embassy added.

In turn, the Global Times criticised the embassy's "brutal interference in (its) independent reporting". Foreign embassies in China rarely offer public criticism of reporting by Chinese state media.

South Korea's embassy in China did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's foreign ministry distanced itself from the state-affiliated tabloid at a daily briefing on Monday.

"The relevant media viewpoint does not represent the position of the Chinese government, but reflects current Chinese public opinion," said its spokesperson, Wang Wenbin. "It is crucial to manage the original cause in order to avoid negative public opinion."

Known for its nationalist rhetoric, the Global Times has repeatedly attacked South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for "blindly following the U.S." after his visit there late last month. It has accused Seoul of bringing further tension to the Korean peninsula by building security ties with Japan and the United States.

Sunday's visit by Kishida, the first by a Japanese leader in 12 years, is a sign of warming relations as both U.S. allies look to close a chapter on historical disputes that have dogged relations for decades. In a similar incident last December, China's ambassador in South Korea criticised Korean media for stoking anti-China sentiment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023