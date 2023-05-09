Left Menu

Mexican president to discuss migration with Biden ahead of U.S. policy change

Asked about the policy change, Lopez Obrador urged migrants to seek legal pathways to enter the U.S. He also asked the U.S. to quickly process visa applications.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 02:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 02:35 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will discuss migration with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden this week, shortly before a U.S. policy shift that is expected to drive an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lopez Obrador said he would hold a video call with Biden on Tuesday, with topics to also include the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl and economic cooperation. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre declined to confirm the call in a briefing with reporters.

The U.S. on Thursday is slated to end a policy known as Title 42, which since 2020 has allowed U.S. authorities to send migrants back to Mexico without the chance to seek U.S. asylum. Asked about the policy change, Lopez Obrador urged migrants to seek legal pathways to enter the U.S.

He also asked the U.S. to quickly process visa applications. "We're making the respectful suggestion ... that they don't take too long to give out permits," Lopez Obrador said.

