"Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream": PM's strong pitch for BJP govt's return in K'taka
Making a strong pitch for the return of the BJP government in Karnataka a day before the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the affection he has received in State over the last few days has been unparalleled, and it has strengthened the resolve to make it number one across all sectors.
Making a strong pitch for the return of the BJP government in Karnataka a day before the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the affection he has received in State over the last few days has been unparalleled, and it has strengthened the resolve to make it number one across all sectors. ''Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolve is my resolve. When we come together and set our minds to a goal, no force in the world can stop us'', he said on Twitter. ''I seek your blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the number one State in the country,'' said Modi, who addressed 19 public meetings and held six roadshows in the State ahead of the polls. ''My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations'', the Prime Minister added.
