Left Menu

Australian lawmakers meet US envoy to seek release of Julian Assange

A cross-party delegation of Australian lawmakers said on Tuesday they had met U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy urging her to help drop the pending extradition case against WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange and allow him to return to Australia.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-05-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 11:34 IST
Australian lawmakers meet US envoy to seek release of Julian Assange
Julian Assange Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

A cross-party delegation of Australian lawmakers said on Tuesday they had met U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy urging her to help drop the pending extradition case against WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange and allow him to return to Australia. The "Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group" said it had informed the U.S. envoy of "the widespread concern in Australia" about the continued detention of Assange.

"There are a range of views about Assange in the Australian community and the members of the Parliamentary Group reflect that diversity of views. But what is not in dispute in the Group is that Mr Assange is being treated unjustly," the lawmakers said in a statement after meeting Kennedy in Canberra. Assange, an Australian citizen, is battling extradition from Britain to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges over the release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables in 2010. Washington says the release of the documents had put lives in danger.

Assange's supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimised because he exposed U.S. wrongdoing, including in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. The U.S. embassy in Australia confirmed the meeting in a tweet but did not share further details.

Assange's brother, Gabriel Shipton, told Reuters he felt the meeting was an "important acknowledgement" by the U.S. government that "Julian's freedom is important to millions of Australians". "After (Prime Minister Anthony Albanese) expressed frustration with the Biden administration, this is now a test for Ambassador Kennedy to see if she can move Washington on this issue," he said.

Albanese, who has been advocating for the release of Assange, last week aired his frustration for not yet finding a diplomatic fix over the issue. Support for Assange among U.S. policy makers remains low. Only a few members of Congress have come forward in support of the demand to drop charges against him.

If extradited, Assange faces a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum security prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023