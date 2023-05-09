Europe must not be intimated by Moscow's power plays - Scholz
The European Union must not be intimidated by Moscow's show-casing of military power but continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday as Russia marked Victory Day with a parade.
"2,200 kilometres northeast from here, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is parading his soldiers, tanks and missiles today," Scholz told lawmakers in a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, according to prepared remarks.
"We must not be intimidated by such power plays! Let's remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine - for as long as it takes!"
