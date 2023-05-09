Left Menu

Europe must not be intimated by Moscow's power plays - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:15 IST
Europe must not be intimated by Moscow's power plays - Scholz
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union must not be intimidated by Moscow's show-casing of military power but continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday as Russia marked Victory Day with a parade.

"2,200 kilometres northeast from here, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is parading his soldiers, tanks and missiles today," Scholz told lawmakers in a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, according to prepared remarks.

"We must not be intimidated by such power plays! Let's remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine - for as long as it takes!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023