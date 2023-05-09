Left Menu

UN rights office: Iran has executed more than 200 people this year

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:36 IST
Volker Turk Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran has executed 209 people so far this year, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, describing its record as "abominable" and calling for them to halt.

"The U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Turk today expressed dismay at the frighteningly high number of executions this year in Iran," Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva press briefing. "On average so far this year, over 10 people are put to death each week in Iran, making it one of the world's highest executors," she added, saying most were for drug-related offences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

