Congress leader Siddaramaiah cries foul over fake letter in his name

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday appealed to the people not to ''take into account'' a fake letter in his name, which is being circulated on social media. The Congress strongman and Leader of Opposition termed it a ''handiwork of mischief mongers of RSS''.

''I appeal to the people that a fake letter has been written in my name addressing to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. This is not my letter. Some mischievous people hatched the conspiracy of creating a fake letter with an intention to create a dispute between me and Congress state president D K Shivakumar,'' Siddaramaiah said in a video message.

Clarifying that the letter was a fake one and not written by him, Siddaramaiah said, ''The mischief mongers of RSS have made it viral on the social media. I appeal to all the people to reject this letter.'' The Congress leader added that he would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission and the police asking them to find out people behind this fake letter and take action against them. The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)