Congress leader Siddaramaiah cries foul over fake letter in his name
Some mischievous people hatched the conspiracy of creating a fake letter with an intention to create a dispute between me and Congress state president D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said in a video message.Clarifying that the letter was a fake one and not written by him, Siddaramaiah said, The mischief mongers of RSS have made it viral on the social media.
- Country:
- India
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday appealed to the people not to ''take into account'' a fake letter in his name, which is being circulated on social media. The Congress strongman and Leader of Opposition termed it a ''handiwork of mischief mongers of RSS''.
''I appeal to the people that a fake letter has been written in my name addressing to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. This is not my letter. Some mischievous people hatched the conspiracy of creating a fake letter with an intention to create a dispute between me and Congress state president D K Shivakumar,'' Siddaramaiah said in a video message.
Clarifying that the letter was a fake one and not written by him, Siddaramaiah said, ''The mischief mongers of RSS have made it viral on the social media. I appeal to all the people to reject this letter.'' The Congress leader added that he would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission and the police asking them to find out people behind this fake letter and take action against them. The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indians now see China as their greatest military threat: Congressman Ro Khanna
MP CM Chouhan announces rights to priests for selling temple land, Congress calls it poll move
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat to start 'Congress Se Judo Yatra' from May 11
Karnataka: I-T Department conducts raids at Ankita Builders owner's residence in Hubballi
This is an election to hand over future of Karnataka into the hands of PM Narendra Modi: HM Amit Shah in poll-bound Karnataka.