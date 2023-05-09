Left Menu

Congress leader Siddaramaiah cries foul over fake letter in his name

Some mischievous people hatched the conspiracy of creating a fake letter with an intention to create a dispute between me and Congress state president D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said in a video message.Clarifying that the letter was a fake one and not written by him, Siddaramaiah said, The mischief mongers of RSS have made it viral on the social media.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-05-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 18:17 IST
Congress leader Siddaramaiah cries foul over fake letter in his name
Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday appealed to the people not to ''take into account'' a fake letter in his name, which is being circulated on social media. The Congress strongman and Leader of Opposition termed it a ''handiwork of mischief mongers of RSS''.

''I appeal to the people that a fake letter has been written in my name addressing to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. This is not my letter. Some mischievous people hatched the conspiracy of creating a fake letter with an intention to create a dispute between me and Congress state president D K Shivakumar,'' Siddaramaiah said in a video message.

Clarifying that the letter was a fake one and not written by him, Siddaramaiah said, ''The mischief mongers of RSS have made it viral on the social media. I appeal to all the people to reject this letter.'' The Congress leader added that he would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission and the police asking them to find out people behind this fake letter and take action against them. The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023