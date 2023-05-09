LG seeks chief secy's report on Delhi CM's house renovation, NGT also forms panel to look into complaint

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has sought a detailed report from the chief secretary within a week into allegations levelled by Congress leader Ajay Maken about ''extravagant'' expenditure and violations in the renovation of the chief minister's official residence.

Also, the National Green Tribunal has formed a panel, which includes the chief secretary, to ascertain the factual position after a petition claimed violation of environmental norms by the public works department (PWD) in carrying out constructions at the chief minister's residence and properties adjacent to it.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at Maken over his letter to the LG in which he has sought a probe into the alleged violations, calling him a puppet of the BJP in Delhi and stating that false claims were being made to tarnish Kejriwal's image.

In a letter to the LG, Congress' senior spokesperson Ajay Maken had claimed that the amount spent on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was not Rs 45 crore but Rs 171 crore and that too during the time of the Covid pandemic when people were struggling to get hospital beds and oxygen.

Maken had also expressed his deep concern and disappointment regarding the ''extravagant'' expenditure, environmental damage, and violation of heritage protection and zonal plans in the construction of the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

After receiving the letter, the L-G in a communication to the chief secretary directed that a report be submitted to him within seven days.

''Hon'ble LG has desired that a detailed report on each of the issues raised in the aforesaid representation be furnished within seven days,'' the communication read.

The NGT, meanwhile, asked the committee it has set up to submit a report within three weeks and in case of violations, take remedial action in coordination with the statutory authorities in accordance with law.

It was hearing a petition alleging permanent and semi-permanent constructions were raised and more than 20 trees cut in the course of developing 6, Flag Staff Road (CM’s residence) and 45-47 Rajpur Road (properties adjoining it).

“In view of the…significance of the requirement of compliance for cutting trees and providing green belt as a condition for constructions in the congested and polluted city of Delhi, we consider it necessary to ascertain the factual position by constituting a joint committee…,” a bench of chairperson Justice A K Goel said.

The bench constituted the committee comprising the chief secretary and Principal Secretary (Environment & Forest) of Delhi along with a nominee of the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) and the District Magistrate of North Delhi.

“Meeting of the committee may be held within one week and report may be furnished within three weeks from today…The committee will be free to interact with any other department or authority and undertake a visit to the site and it may meet online or offline as may be found viable,” the bench said.

The AAP alleged that the BJP and Congress are colluding against it.

''Everyone knows that this is a false case meant to tarnish the image of Kejriwal ji. Ajay Maken’s complaint shows that BJP and Congress are both together and working against AAP,'' it alleged in a statement on the LG's decision.

''Ajay Maken is a puppet of the BJP in Delhi. What does the Congress have to say about the Rs 2000 cr liquor scam in Chhattisgarh?'' the party said, Claiming that the renovation of the chief minister's house has violated the Master Plan Delhi (MPD) 2021, Maken had alleged that it has been constructed in the Civil Lines Old Bungalow Zone, an area protected under MPD 2021.

The AAP has maintained that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal''s official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice. Following the roof collapse incidents, the Public Works Department suggested a new house be built, the party had said ` ''The construction of the new CM house has cost the exchequer around Rs 171 crore, with 15 out of 22 officers'' houses adjacent to CM''s house at Flagstaff Road being demolished or got vacated,'' he said.

''The rest have been asked to not re-allot with time. This figure (Rs 171 crore) includes around Rs 126 crore spent on purchasing 21 new Type 5 flats in the CWG Village to compensate for the housing shortage,'' the former Delhi Congress chief had claimed in the letter.

''I thus request you to conduct an inquiry into the matter. And if found guilty, grant sanction for prosecution of the principal beneficiary, the chief minister and the principal perpetrator the PWD minister of GNCTD,'' Maken had said.

The BJP has accused the city's AAP government of having splurged Rs 45 crore on renovating and refurbishing the official residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

