Left Menu

BJP will win Karnataka elections with record number of seats, asserts CM Bommai

PTI | Haveri | Updated: 10-05-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 11:35 IST
BJP will win Karnataka elections with record number of seats, asserts CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed confidence in the BJP returning to power with an outright majority.

Speaking to reporters here after casting his vote at a government school in Haveri district, Bommai, who is seeking re-election from Shiggaon segment for a fourth consecutive term, said he would win with a record margin.

''So is the BJP, which is going to win with a record number of seats. Comfortable majority will be there,'' he said.

On whether he is confident of being retained as Chief Minister, Bommai said that question would be addressed by the legislature party and the BJP Parliamentary Board after the elections.

''I will be able to answer that question after (May) 13th (day of counting of votes),'' he remarked.

By voting today, the Chief Minister said he has done his duty towards democracy and it's a privilege to exercise his franchise in his home constituency.

''Please vote for the success of democracy; vote for development of Karnataka,'' Bommai said in an appeal to the people.

He said the election is about the development agenda of the BJP versus the ''negative and sinister campaign'' that the Congress tried to run, adding that the people are always ''positive-oriented'' and vote for the party for development.

Voting across Karnataka began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. The results will be declared on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023