UP assembly bypolls: Voter turnout till 11 am at Suar seat 18.40 pc, Chhanbey 19.16 pc
The Suar assembly seat in Rampur district recorded an approximate voter turnout of 18.40 per cent till 11 am, according to the Election Commission. While a 19.16 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Chhanbey assembly constituency.
The assembly seat of Suar was vacated following the disqualification of SP leader Abdullah Azam after his conviction in a 15-year-old case in February this year. Abdullah Azam Khan, and his father, were convicted by a local court in Uttra Pradesh for allegedly using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty in a matter pertaining to a dharna on a state highway in January 2008.
Abdullah Azam Khan moved Allahabad High Court against a trial court order seeking suspension of his sentence. However, the High Court refused to stay his conviction. In May, The Supreme Court asked Uttar Pradesh Government to file a counter affidavit on Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order which rejected his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a matter related to protest case. (ANI)
