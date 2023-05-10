Left Menu

BJP wants to win Karnataka elections with 'money power', alleges Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the ruling BJP wants to win the Assembly election with money power as they do not have any developmental works to showcase to the people.He also charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with being silent on price rise, unemployment and corruption in the state during his series of public meetings while campaigning for the elections taking place today.Money has been flowing in the election.

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:00 IST
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the ruling BJP wants to win the Assembly election with ''money power'' as they ''do not have any developmental works to showcase'' to the people.

He also charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with being silent on price rise, unemployment and corruption in the state during his series of public meetings while campaigning for the elections taking place today.

''Money has been flowing (in the election). Now what else BJP has (done) to go to the voters other than giving them money? What can they say about the state except that they have money? What development have they made?'' the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, who is contesting from Varuna in Mysuru district, said.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP could not ''give a single house, complete irrigation projects'' and reduced free rice for each member of below poverty line (BPL) families from 7 kg to 4 kg per month under the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme.

''The BJP's achievements are zero in four years. Hence, they want to win the election through money.'' he alleged.

''The Prime Minister’s rallies will not have any effect. Did he speak anything about price rise, unemployment, corruption especially 40 per cent commission? Two years ago, he was petitioned regarding 40 per cent commission. Did he say anything about the action taken on that petition?'' Siddaramaiah asked.

The BJP has pitted Housing Minister V Somanna against him in Varuna.

The 75-year-old Siddaramaiah has said this would be his last polls, after which he would abstain from electoral politics.

Voting began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. Counting of votes to the 224-member Assembly election will be out on May 13.

