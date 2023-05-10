Left Menu

Japan to hold talks with South Korea and U.S. on May 21 - Sankei

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 16:10 IST
Japan to hold talks with South Korea and U.S. on May 21 - Sankei
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan plans to hold talks with South Korea and the United States in Hiroshima on May 21, Sankei newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing multiple government sources.

The talks, on the last day of the Group of Seven summit, will aim to strengthen security cooperation and bolster relations between Japan and South Korea, Sankei said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are expected to visit the memorial monument for Korean atomic bomb victims at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park, the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023