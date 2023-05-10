Left Menu

Karnataka Elections 2023: Javagal Srinath casts vote in Mysuru, appeals public to come and vote in huge numbers

"Voting is going on very well, people are coming to vote. I request people to come and vote. Choose a good leader for a good democracy. I have also voted. Everything is happening smoothly. There are proper arrangements in place," Srinath said.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 17:34 IST
Karnataka Elections 2023: Javagal Srinath casts vote in Mysuru, appeals public to come and vote in huge numbers
Former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath at a polling booth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath on Wednesday exercised his franchise in Kuvempunagar on the day of the Karnataka assembly elections. Javagal Srinath who is also the election ambassador for the Mysuru district in these elections appealed to the people to come and cast their votes which will be good for the country's democracy.

"Voting is going on very well, people are coming to vote. I request people to come and vote. Choose a good leader for a good democracy. I have also voted. Everything is happening smoothly. There are proper arrangements in place," Srinath said. He further appealed to the youth in the state to come and vote in these elections.

"There are some intellectuals who are in a state of confusion. They think that what will happen even if we do not vote. But it is an opportunity for them to participate in this election. We must participate in democracy. Youngsters in the age bracket of 18 to 19 years have a chance to choose a proper leader in these elections. So I am also asking them to come and vote," he said. These assembly elections are a critical test for the ruling BJP that's hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress state President DK Shivakumar were among early voters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023