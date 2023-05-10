Maharashtra political crisis: SC decision tomorrow will decide if democracy is alive in country, says Sanjay Raut

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the judgement will decide whether "Democracy is alive or not" in the country. Speaking to reporters, "The judgement by the Supreme Court tomorrow is very important for the state of Maharashtra and the country. We are not predicting what Supreme Court will say tomorrow but for democracy tomorrow is important. We will also get to see if there is pressure on the judiciary or not."

"Today, Pakistan is burning because there is no democracy alive there. The SC decision will tell us if democracy is alive in our country or not," he added. Raut also slammed legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar over his statement that "Only the speaker has the power to decide on MLA's disqualification and not the court".

"His (Narwekar's) statement is not important. When the crisis happened, no speaker was there. The deputy speaker had given the decision. We have filed the case in SC, and let's see what happens tomorrow," he said. Raut also confirmed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow.

"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will come to Mumbai tomorrow and meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri. Uddhav Thackeray is in support of Nitish Kumar's efforts to bring all opposition leaders in the country together," he further said. The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will deliver two major judgments tomorrow. One is the case relating to the disputes between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions following the rift in the Shiv Sena party, which led to drastic political changes in the State of Maharashtra.

The other is the dispute between the Delhi Government and the Lieutenant Governor regarding who has the power to control administrative services in the national capital. "Tomorrow we have two Constitution Bench judgments to deliver", CJI Chandrachud said. (ANI)

