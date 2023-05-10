Disruptions in NDMC meeting after BJP raises issue of renovation expenditure on CM's residence

The NDMC meeting on Wednesday witnessed disruptions after the BJP members raised the issue of crores of rupees spent on renovating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the chief minister left after the proceedings were over.

The BJP has been attacking Kejriwal and AAP, claiming Rs 45 crore was spent on the renovation of the chief minister's residence 6, Flagstaff Road during 2020-22. The AAP has hit back, saying the BJP was trying to divert attention from real issues by raising this matter.

Addressing a press conference, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Upadhyaya alleged, ''The NDMC meeting was disrupted after Kejriwal was asked about the corruption''.

He said the chief minister has done corruption with the people of Delhi. The residence ''Sheeshmahal-Rangmahal'' was built – crores of rupees were spent on it, including expensive curtains, carpets, furniture, and marble.

Upadhyay said the Chief Minister of Delhi is more visible in Punjab and other states than in Delhi and rarely attends council meetings.

''NDMC members asked him several questions, but he did not reply. We could not carry out the proceedings,'' he said.

The Chief Minister of Delhi says something else and does something else, he alleged.

''The people of Delhi want an answer to the corruption. The changing colour of the Chief Minister of Delhi, the double character, the hypocrisy should come in front of the people. There is a difference between his words and actions, his appearance is all scripted, for which the public needs an answer,'' he said.

NDMC member and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said he raised the issue of expenditure on the CM's residence and showed pictures of the house in the meeting.

Kejriwal is a member of the NDMC by virtue of being the New Delhi MLA. According to the NDMC Act, MLAs from this constituency automatically become members of the Council.

''We could not carry out a simple proceeding because Kejriwal stayed mum during the meeting and wanted the meeting to end soon,'' Chahal alleged at the press conference.

On Tuesday, Lt Governor V K Saxena sought a detailed report from the chief secretary within a week into allegations levelled by Congress leader Ajay Maken about ''extravagant'' expenditure and violations in the renovation of the chief minister's official residence.

The AAP alleged that the BJP and Congress are colluding against it.

''Everyone knows that this is a false case meant to tarnish the image of Kejriwal ji. Ajay Maken's complaint shows that BJP and Congress are both together and working against AAP,'' it alleged in a statement on the LG's decision on Tuesday.

The AAP has maintained that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice. Following the roof collapse incidents, the public works department suggested a new house be built.

