"Babbar Sher": Rahul Gandhi thanks Congress leaders, workers for dignified campaign in Karnataka poll

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked leaders and workers of the party for running a 'dignified and solid people-oriented campaign'' for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, which voted on Wednesday.

Describing them as 'Babbar Sher' (lions), the former Congress President also thanked people who came out to vote for a 'progressive future' "I want to thank the 'Babbar Sher' workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future," Gandhi tweeted at the end of the polling.

The Congress has promised to implement five 'guarantees' in the event of the party coming to power in the State.

They are: 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

