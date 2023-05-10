T'gana BJP voices concern over arrest of five people in Hyderabad over suspected links with radical outfit
Expressing concern over the arrest of five persons here for their suspected links with the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), a radical outfit, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said the Chief Minister should conduct an official review on the matter.
If the Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) conducts a review meeting with officials on various aspects of the issue, including on who is helping them locally, it will lead to effectively keep a check on such activities in the city, he said. It is very painful that Hyderabad has become a shelter zone for a dangerous terrorist organisation like HUT and its men, he said. The Madhya Pradesh police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested 11 people from two cities in the State, while five others were nabbed from Hyderabad for their suspected links with the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), a radical outfit, an MP police spokesperson had said. With these arrests, police authorities claimed to have busted a module of the fundamentalist organisation.
