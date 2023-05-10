"You'll see results in next LS elections when we work unitedly": Bihar CM Nitish after meeting Jharkhand counterpart

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi, as part of the ongoing efforts to cobble up a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Nitish Kumar held a joint press conference at the Chief Minister's residence.

Addressing a press conference, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that discussions on various issues were held with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. "Discussed various issues with Chief Minister Hemant Soren today and agreed that we will work unitedly for the benefit of the country," said Kumar.

"You'll see the results in the next Lok Sabha elections when we work unitedly...The history of the country will remain intact, the country will progress and we will not allow any kind of disputes in the country," he added. Nitish Kumar is continuously meeting the leaders to bring the opposition leaders together before the 2024 general elections. In this sequence, he met the Chief Minister of Jharkhand today.

Earlier on May 9, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met with Nitish Kumar in Bhubaneswar, amid the push by the latter for a grand alliance to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a joint press conference then after the meeting, Patnaik said, "Ours is a known friendship and we were colleagues many years ago. No discussion was held on any alliances today. Land in Puri is being given free of cost to the Bihar government to build a Bihar Bhawan there."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also visit Mumbai and hold meetings with senior Opposition leaders. Nitish Kumar is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on May 11 afternoon and head directly to Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra, where he will hold talks with the former chief minister.

"He will meet Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) on May 11. He is also likely to meet Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar soon for discussions on a united Opposition," the JDU Maharashtra leader told ANI. Nitish Kumar is also planning a big meeting of all Opposition Leaders in Delhi on May 18.Sharad Pawar confirmed this meeting in a press conference during which he announced his decision to withdraw his resignation as NCP patron.

"Devesh Chandra Thakur and Kapil Patil met me to discuss the need for a united Opposition (against the BJP) and they passed me a message that Nitish Kumar is likely to host a meeting of Opposition leaders in Delhi on May 18 and I have been requested to attend it," Pawar said. (ANI)

