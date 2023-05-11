Pakistan: Guterres calls for end to violence following arrest of Imran Khan
UN News | Updated: 11-05-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 07:45 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Guterres
- Khan
- Pakistan
- State
- Spokesperson
- Punjab
- Imran Khan
- António Guterres
- the High Court
- Islamabad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab: Haryana CM Khattar catches up with Captain Amarinder Singh as they arrive to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab govt declares holiday on Apr 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Badal death: Chautalas express sorrow, Abhay Singh says former Punjab CM was 'head of our family'
Parkash Singh Badal contributed immensely to development of Punjab: Mamata
PM Modi pays floral tributes to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal