Rajaa sworn in as Minister

Three-time legislator and DMK IT wing secretary TRB Rajaa was sworn in as Minister here on Thursday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Rajaa was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Rajaa, son of former Union Minister and party treasurer T R Baalu took the oath in Tamil and the swearing-in ceremony was over within 10 minutes. Rajaa represents Mannargudi constituency in the Cauvery delta region of the State.

The 46-year old MLA was congratulated by Governor Ravi, Chief Minister Stalin and senior leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)