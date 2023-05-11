Left Menu

"Democracy won..." CM Kejriwal after SC verdict in Centre vs Delhi govt case

A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, said that the Delhi government must have control over services, and the Lieutenant Governor is bound by its decision.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:43 IST
"Democracy won..." CM Kejriwal after SC verdict in Centre vs Delhi govt case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in a drawn-out tussle for power between the Delhi government and the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed gratitude to the top court and said that "democracy won" following the judgment. In a huge win for the Delhi government, the Supreme Court today said that in a democratic form of government, the real power of administration must rest on the elected arm of the government.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that the pace of development in Delhi will increase manifold with this decision. "Heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Supreme Court for doing justice to the people of Delhi. With this decision, the pace of development of Delhi will increase manifold. Democracy won," Kejriwal tweeted.

A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, said that the Delhi government must have control over services, and the Lieutenant Governor is bound by its decision. The court said that the Delhi government similar to other States represents the representative form of government and any further expansion of the Union's power will be contrary to the Constitutional scheme.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also reacted to the verdict and said in a Punjabi tweet, "A warm welcome to the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court today in favor of the people of Delhi... I sincerely salute the sincere struggle of @ArvindKejriwal Ji to save democracy in the country. A big victory has been sealed. Long live revolution." A five-judge Constitution bench of CJI Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha pronounced the judgment on Thursday.

Supreme Court held that if administrative services are excluded from the legislative and executive domains, the ministers would be excluded from controlling the civil servants who are to implement the executive decisions. It said that states too have the power but the executive power of the State will be subject to the law existing of the Union. It has to be ensured that the governance of States is not taken over by the Union.

Supreme Court said in a democratic form of government, the real power of administration must rest with the elected government. If a democratically elected government is not given the power to control the officers, the principle of the triple chain of accountability will be redundant. It said if the officers stop reporting to the ministers or do not abide by their directions, the principle of collective responsibility is affected.

A five-judge Constitution bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha pronounced the judgment on Thursday. The five-judge bench had reserved its judgment on January 18 this year.

Governance of the national capital has witnessed a power struggle between the Centre and the Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2014. The case was posted before a Constitution bench after a three-judge bench had in May 2021 decided to send it to a larger bench on a request by the Central government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023