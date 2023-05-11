Left Menu

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai.

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai. Hoardings welcoming Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had been put out in Mumbai ahead of the duo's meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Nitish Kumar has been meeting leaders of various opposition parties as part of his efforts to cobble up a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar is also planning a big meeting of all Opposition Leaders in Delhi on May 18.

Earlier yesterday, Nitish Kumar met with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi. After the meeting, both held a joint press conference at the Jharkhand Chief Minister's residence. Addressing a press conference, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that discussions on various issues were held with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

"Discussed various issues with Chief Minister Hemant Soren today and agreed that we will work unitedly for the benefit of the country," said Kumar. "You'll see the results in the next Lok Sabha elections when we work unitedly...The country's history will remain intact, the country will progress and we will not allow any disputes in the country," he added.

Earlier on May 9, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met with Nitish Kumar in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

