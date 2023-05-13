Left Menu

Karnataka results won't affect Lok Sabha, Maharashtra elections: CM Shinde

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-05-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:26 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during his address from Birla House in Maharashtra
The election results in Karnataka will not have any impact on the outcome of the next year's Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters about the Congress's victory in the southern state, Shinde said the BJP had earlier won elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, and the issues in each of these three states were different.

''Thus, the results in Karnataka will affect neither Lok Sabha elections nor the (Assembly) elections in Maharashtra,'' he said.

One cannot forecast anything from election results of a single state, he added.

Shinde, who split the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in June 2022 and went on to become chief minister by joining hands with the BJP, also said that one must accept that the BJP had won the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

''Maharashtra (subsequently) witnessed a government in a coma,'' he said, in a veiled reference to the Thackeray-led government of the Sena, NCP and Congress.

''People in Maharashtra want a government that will work for them. They are intelligent enough to understand the situation,'' Shinde added.

