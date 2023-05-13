Lok Sabha Speaker to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Gyananand

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend a prayer meeting in Haryana's Karnal on Monday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Gyananand Maharaj.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also be present on the occasion, which is celebrated as Janmotsav.

A 'bhajan sandhya' -- lyrical evening of devotional songs –- has been organised on the occasion on Monday.

Several eminent personalities and experts on Bhagavad Gita will discuss the relevance of the Hindu scripture for personality development and for societal growth and harmony.

