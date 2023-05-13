Lok Sabha Speaker to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Gyananand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend a prayer meeting in Haryana's Karnal on Monday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Gyananand Maharaj.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also be present on the occasion, which is celebrated as Janmotsav.
A 'bhajan sandhya' -- lyrical evening of devotional songs –- has been organised on the occasion on Monday.
Several eminent personalities and experts on Bhagavad Gita will discuss the relevance of the Hindu scripture for personality development and for societal growth and harmony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Congress, JD(S) behaving in way that insults Hindu Santana Dharma, Sanskriti, says BJP leader Sanjay Bandi at K'taka rally
'I'm proud to be a Hindu, but am not a fool', says MP Congress chief Nath in election year
"Hindus being deliberately attacked in Bengal": Dilip Ghosh hails HC's intervention into Ram Navami violence
Fatima Bhutto visits Hindu temple in Karachi after nikkah ceremony
Hindu devotees from India, Pakistan attend famous Hinglaj mata festival in Balochistan after two-year hiatus