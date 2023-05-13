Left Menu

Victory, defeat part of democracy: Tripura CM on Karnataka poll results

With the Congress returning to power in Karnataka after defeating the BJP, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said victory and defeat are part of a democratic process.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-05-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 22:25 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
With the Congress returning to power in Karnataka after defeating the BJP, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said victory and defeat are part of a democratic process. The BJP, will look into the gaps that led to its defeat and take corrective measures, Saha said.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters after attending a special screening of ''The Kerala Story'' here. “Victory and defeat are part of the democratic process as one party will go and another will come back...People allege democracy doesn't exist in the country… If this is the ground reality then how come the Congress comes back to power in Karnataka,” Saha said. Claiming that democracy was “under threat” in West Bengal and Tripura during the Left rule, the chief minister said that it is the saffron party which established democracy in the northeastern state in 2018.

Responding to the West Bengal government's ban on screening of “The Kerala Story”, the chief minister said “I heard a film ‘The Bengal Story’ is also coming up. The people will know how a section of people is being oppressed and suppressed in West Bengal. The ban on the movie will not serve any purpose as the people will watch it by any means”.

The West Bengal chief minister on Monday ordered a ban on the film in the state to maintain peace and harmony. Meanwhile, upbeat over the party's victory in Karnataka, Congress workers in the state gathered in front of the party office here and celebrated by bursting firecrackers. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma is fading gradually as the saffron party suffered a crushing defeat in Karnataka. The Congress will win the general elections in 2024”, TPCC president Birajit Sinha told journalists.

