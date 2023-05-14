Left Menu

Voting starts in Turkey elections

Updated: 14-05-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 10:36 IST
Voting starts in Turkey elections
  • Turkey

Turks began voting on Sunday in one of the most consequential elections in modern Turkey's 100-year history, which will decide whether President Tayyip Erdogan extends his two decades in power.

Presidential and parliamentary votes are being held, deciding not only who leads Turkey, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also how it is governed and where its economy is headed amid a deep cost of living crisis.

Opinion polls give Erdogan's main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who heads an alliance of six opposition parties, a slight lead, but if either fails to get more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff election on May 28.

