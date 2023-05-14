Ukraine's Zelenskiy received by German president in Berlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was received in Berlin by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday in his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion as he tours European allies seeking to shore up support.

Zelenskiy arrived in the middle of the night in Berlin from Rome, where he met with both Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis, who indicated that the Vatican would help in the repatriation of Ukrainian children taken by Russians.

