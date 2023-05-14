What the voters say as Turkey votes in landmark elections

Here are some views from Turkish citizens as their country voted on Sunday in elections that could extend President Tayyip Erdogan's rule into a third decade or see a transfer of power to his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

In Turkey's largest city Istanbul: "(Erdogan) gave us everything. He made many lovely things happen. I don't know what else he can give us but I want him to continue. We've been worn about by the excitement all week. I don't think it will go to a runoff," said school staff member Hasibe, 40, in the school where Erdogan voted on the Asian side of the city.

"I see these elections as a choice between democracy and dictatorship. I chose democracy and I hope that my country chooses democracy. I have hope that Kilicdaroglu will win," said retired health sector worker Ahmet Kalkan, 64. "There has never been a change in my thoughts because the future is here. God willing, Turkey will be a world leader," said Erdogan supporter Mehmet Akif Kahraman.

"I have voted many times but I feel so excited for the first time," said telecommunications sector worker Kubra, 36. "I voted for Kilicdaroglu and the Nation Alliance. I want development and change in education, law, democracy and human rights." "My ideas have changed since the last election. We feel insulted now. We are tired of the constant sayings and empty words," said 80-year-old Gungor Yucel. "Of course, there are good things (Erdogan) did, but lately, they started to look down on and insult the nation. It is hard to deal with after a certain age."

In the southern city of Antakya, devastated by February's earthquake: "We came here to reconstruct this place because we love our city very much. We lost our friends, we lost our city," said Antakya resident Suheyla Azaki Gok. "I see this election as a hope for my own future. I have hope. God willing, the results will be good. We look forward to the day when our city will be rebuilt and we will return here."

"We experienced massive destruction. Our school has become unusable. We are unable to use the building. As you can see, even in elections, votes are being cast in ballot boxes outside," said school teacher Behzat Oz. "Our students lost their lives, and some of them went to other places. As the people of Hatay (province), we are devastated." "We don't like this government, especially this president. When the earthquake happened, they leave here the people for die, nobody come here for four days," said Antakya resident Ozgur Kayabolen.

In Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast: "I voted for Erdogan for the presidency. For parliament I voted for the (pro-Kurdish) Green Red Party. Kilicdaroglu's statements didn't convince me," said civil servant Ahmet Celebi, 45. "Erdogan put his name to very important projects for this country so I want him to continue."

"I voted for the Green Left Party and Kilicdaroglu because the economic crisis is making it difficult for us. A change is needed for the country," said Nuri Can, 26. "After the election there will be an economic crisis at the door again, so I wanted change." "I voted for the AK Party and Erdogan. The country's economic situation is not good but I still believe that Erdogan will fix this situation. Turkey's prestige abroad has reached a very good point with Erdogan and I want this to continue," said retiree Hayati Arslan, 51.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)