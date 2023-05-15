Putin to hold Security Council meeting later on Monday - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:10 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of his Security Council later on Monday, the Kremlin said.
The meeting, which is usually held on a Friday, was brought forward, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
