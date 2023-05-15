Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We want to create a jets coalition
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had discussed Western nations providing Kyiv with fighter jets and they wanted to create a "jets coalition".
"I see that in the closest time, you will hear some, I think, very important decisions but we have to work a little bit more on it," he said following a meeting with Sunak.
