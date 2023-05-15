Macron: France open to training Ukraine fighter jet pilots

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with France's TF1 television on Monday that France is open to training Ukrainian fighter jet pilots in France and that those training programmes could start rightaway.

Asked about delivering warplanes to Ukraine, Macron said he had not discussed that issue with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit this weekend.

"I have not talked about airplanes, I have talked about missiles, I have talked about training," he said. Asked about training for Ukraine pilots on French warplanes, he said: "there are no taboos".

