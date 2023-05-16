Left Menu

Karnataka PCC chief Shivakumar meets Cong chief Kharge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 18:12 IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here and discussed the modalities of government formation in the southern state.

Shivakumar, who arrived here in the morning from Bengaluru, reached Kharge's residence a little after 5 pm and held deliberations over the post of chief minister of Karnataka.

He left after a 30-minute meeting and did not speak to the media. Shivakumar along with former chief minister Siddaramaiah are frontrunners for the top post after the party staged a stunning victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls by winning 135 out of 224 seats.

Both the leaders have staked claim on the chief minister's post and are indulging in hectic lobbying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

