Congress victory in Karnataka defeat of divisive politics: JKPCC president

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-05-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 18:49 IST
Congress victory in Karnataka defeat of divisive politics: JKPCC president
Congress' landslide victory in Karnataka is a defeat of hate and divisive politics of the BJP, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani said here on Tuesday.

''It (BJP) is set to face subsequent defeats in other states and in forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the nation is yearning for a change,'' Wani told reporters after a party event.

Wani said people have full faith in the Congress party's pro-people policies to ensure safety, equal treatment and justice to people.

''Despite the BJP's malicious propaganda unleashed for the lust of power, the Congress party and the people of the country in unison shall continue to work harder to defeat the BJP's misadventures and other conspiracies aimed at dividing people along religious, caste or regional lines,'' he added.

On local issues, Wani said the Congress will restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir when it comes to power at the Centre.

''The statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored when the Congress comes to power at the Centre. The Congress will fight for the prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he added.

In the just-concluded assembly elections, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats while the BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

