Assam CM Sarma attends 5th DC Conference in Tinsukia

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the second day of the fifth Deputy Commissioners conference which is being held in Tinsukia. On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister said that the state government has taken a series of steps to expedite development work in the state.

"The state government over the last two years has been on its toes to usher in an era of hope and promise, as the government has taken a series of steps to expedite the rate of development in the state," CM Sarma said. The Chief Minister said that since the development of the state depends on the equal development of the districts, all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the districts will be assisted by three ADCs- revenue, infrastructure and social welfare.

"DCs will function like Chief Secretary of the district and focus on key development parameters," he said. During his address, he also mentioned that all work related to the district will henceforth be communicated to them directly by the line ministers.

"Guardian Ministers will also function as Chief Ministers of a district and the district-level GDP and the progress of flagship schemes will be monitored on a regular basis to take development to a greater height," he said. The Chief Minister said that the State government has taken comprehensive measures for the collection of GST and other taxes. He also mentioned that the system adopted by the government in paddy procurement has lent farmers' development new momentum.

Chief Minister Sarma also mentioned the schemes which have been undertaken in the state. Dr Sarma during his speech also stated about steps like the creation of a land bank, the Asom Mala Project, Mission Basundhara etc have created a large-scale impact on the development of the state.

He further mentioned that the inauguration of three medical colleges and hospitals in one year is unprecedented in the state. Moreover, the Orunodoi scheme, Chief Minister's Ayushman Asom etc have the potential of expediting the growth trajectory of the state. The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of equal development of all the districts across the state.

"If any particular district lags behind in implementing government schemes, the DC of that particular district will go to another district which has shown phenomenal successes in implementing government schemes," he said. "In the next six months Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, and Guardian Ministers will move to different districts where development has not picked up as per expectation and find out ways and means for such districts to catch up with the developed districts," he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma inaugurated the newly built convention centre which has been built using the financial outlay of Rs 15.60 crore. The Chief Minister said that the DC conference will be held every six months as the next DC conference will be held in Lakhimpur.

The coming Superintendent of Police conference will be held in Bongaigaon in the month of June, an official statement said. Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Dass, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Handloom and Textile Minister UG Brahma, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, Tea Tribe Welfare Minister Sanjay Kishan, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Power Minister Nandita Garlosa, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Raameswar Teli were present on the occasion. (ANI)

