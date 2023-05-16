Biden, facing debt ceiling debate, could skip Australia part of Asia trip

President Joe Biden may skip a visit to Australia on an upcoming Asia trip due to the unfolding debate in Washington over the U.S. debt ceiling, the White House said on Tuesday. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said Biden would depart for Japan on Wednesday as scheduled but a subsequent stop in Australia is being reevaluated.

"We're working though, thinking through, the rest of the trip right now," Kirby said, as he noted Biden would meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Anthony Albanese at the G7 anyway in Hiroshima, Japan.

