US convoy vehicle attacked in Nigeria, no US citizens hurt -White House

A U.S. convoy vehicle was attacked in Nigeria, the White House said on Tuesday, however no U.S. citizens were hurt.

"What I can tell you is that no U.S. citizens were involved," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said. "But we are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed, but I don't want to get too far ahead of where we are right now," he said.

