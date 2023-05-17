Left Menu

US convoy vehicle attacked in Nigeria, no US citizens hurt -White House

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 00:17 IST
A U.S. convoy vehicle was attacked in Nigeria, the White House said on Tuesday, however no U.S. citizens were hurt.

"What I can tell you is that no U.S. citizens were involved," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said. "But we are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed, but I don't want to get too far ahead of where we are right now," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

