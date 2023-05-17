Biden says 'still work to do' with Republicans on debt deal

President Joe Biden said he and Democratic leaders had a good, productive meeting with Republican leaders on Tuesday about lifting the U.S. debt ceiling, but that "there is still work to do."

Biden said during an event honoring Jewish-Americans that he was confident negotiators would continue to make progress on avoiding a default. He said Republicans refuse to consider raising taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)