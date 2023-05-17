Taiwan's main opposition picks New Taipei City mayor as 2024 presidential candidate

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) said on Wednesday it has chosen New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih to be its presidential candidate for the key vote in early 2024.

The KMT, which traditionally favours closer ties with China, said the decision was made based on unspecified "scientific data" and by senior party members. The run up to the election on Jan. 13 is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

