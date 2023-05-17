Lawyer says France's Sarkozy not guilty of corruption, despite conviction

The lawyer for Nicolas Sarkozy said the former French president is innocent of the corruption and influence charges he has been convicted of and will challenge his failed appeal, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

"Nicolas Sarkozy is innocent," lawyer Jacqueline Laffont told reporters. "We will take this all the way. We are just at the beginning of the process."

