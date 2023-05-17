Left Menu

Turkey opposition says irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-05-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:34 IST
Muharrem Erkek Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's main opposition party determined there were irregularities at 2,269 ballot boxes for the presidential election and at 4,825 boxes for the parliamentary election that took place Sunday, a party official said on Wednesday.

Muharrem Erkek, a Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy chairman, told reporters the irregularities at each ballot box ranges from a single wrong vote to hundreds of votes.

"We are following every single vote, even if it does not change the overall results," he said in Ankara. There were a total of 201,807 ballot boxes set up for the election, domestically and abroad, Erkek said.

