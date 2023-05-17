Left Menu

Police accused of torturing youths held for banner against Karnataka BJP leaders

Puttur police in Dakshina Kannada district are facing allegations of torturing the accused in the case involving a defamatory banner put up in the town criticising BJP leaders Nalin Kumar Kateel and D V Sadananda Gowda recently.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:08 IST
Police accused of torturing youths held for banner against Karnataka BJP leaders
  • Country:
  • India

Puttur police in Dakshina Kannada district are facing allegations of torturing the accused in the case involving a defamatory banner put up in the town criticising BJP leaders Nalin Kumar Kateel and D V Sadananda Gowda recently. A video in this connection is being widely circulated on social media which has enraged BJP cadres who worked for the party's rebel candidate Arun Kumar Puthila in Puttur assembly constituency. The banner with a garland of slippers, paying 'homage' to the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda after BJP's loss from the seat in the Assembly polls, appeared in Puttur town on Sunday. Nine people were arrested by police in connection with the case.

It has been alleged that the police, who bowed to pressure from BJP state chief and other influential people, have tortured the accused in custody.

The accused were arrested following complaints lodged by the BJP and local municipal council. Hindutva activist leader Arun Kumar Puthila later got them released after coming to know about the torture, sources said. The viral video shows the injuries suffered by the youths who are seen walking with great difficulty out of the Deputy Superintendent of Police office in Puttur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023