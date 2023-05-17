Police accused of torturing youths held for banner against Karnataka BJP leaders

Puttur police in Dakshina Kannada district are facing allegations of torturing the accused in the case involving a defamatory banner put up in the town criticising BJP leaders Nalin Kumar Kateel and D V Sadananda Gowda recently. A video in this connection is being widely circulated on social media which has enraged BJP cadres who worked for the party's rebel candidate Arun Kumar Puthila in Puttur assembly constituency. The banner with a garland of slippers, paying 'homage' to the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda after BJP's loss from the seat in the Assembly polls, appeared in Puttur town on Sunday. Nine people were arrested by police in connection with the case.

It has been alleged that the police, who bowed to pressure from BJP state chief and other influential people, have tortured the accused in custody.

The accused were arrested following complaints lodged by the BJP and local municipal council. Hindutva activist leader Arun Kumar Puthila later got them released after coming to know about the torture, sources said. The viral video shows the injuries suffered by the youths who are seen walking with great difficulty out of the Deputy Superintendent of Police office in Puttur.

