Left Menu

Chilean lawmakers given final approval to mining royalty reform

Chile is the world's top copper producer, and the tax and royalty overhaul for the sector is part of the Boric administration's wider push to overhaul the country's tax system, a key part of which was shelved by Congress in March. With 101 votes in favor and 24 against, lawmakers approved the modifications to the mining tax and royalty bill that were approved in the Senate last week .

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 03:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 03:29 IST
Chilean lawmakers given final approval to mining royalty reform

Chile's lower house approved a long-awaited mining tax and royalty reform on Wednesday, which now only requires the signature of leftist President Gabriel Boric, who has publicly backed it, to become law.

The reform will require large copper miners to pay more to the government. Chile is the world's top copper producer, and the tax and royalty overhaul for the sector is part of the Boric administration's wider push to overhaul the country's tax system, a key part of which was shelved by Congress in March.

With 101 votes in favor and 24 against, lawmakers approved the modifications to the mining tax and royalty bill that were approved in the Senate last week

. Under the reform, the total top tax rate will reach up to 46.5% for companies that produce over 80,000 tonnes of fine copper a year, considered a high tax rate by the industry.

It also establishes a 1% ad valorem tax on copper sales from companies whose sales exceed 50,000 tonnes of fine copper, as well as an additional tax ranging from 8% to 26%, depending on the miner's operating margin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023