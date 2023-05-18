Left Menu

Cabinet rejig: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as law minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 10:30 IST
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday replaced Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been moved to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reallocated portfolios among ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

''The portfolio of (the) Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju,'' it said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was holding charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Meghwal is currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture. He has been assigned independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

