Japan military hospital to treat injured Ukrainian soldiers - lawmaker

Japan is set to receive injured Ukrainian soldiers at a Tokyo hospital run by its military, a senior member of Japan's ruling coalition said on Thursday, Tokyo's latest support measure following Russia's invasion.

It would be the first time the Self-Defence Force Central Hospital has treated foreign soldiers, the lawmaker told Reuters, requesting anonymity because the deal is not yet public.

Details will be decided at a meeting between Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Ukrainian ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky later on Thursday, but costs will likely be shouldered mostly by the Japanese side, the lawmaker said.

